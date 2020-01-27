The Kern County Health Department closed Fred's Grocery & Deli in Taft on Saturday after observing multiple rodents.
The grocery store, located at 1006 6th St., had multiple rodents in their soda cold holding unit and their hookah display case between the market and the restaurant. Rodent droppings were also observed in the cabinet area beneath the soda fountain and in the dining area beneath their bread that was staged for delivery, according to the health department.
A health inspector also observed a repeated violation of lack of paper towels at the hand washing sink in the restroom. The store's water at their hand washing sink had a temperature of 64 degrees. According to the health department, a hand washing sink should be at a minimum of 100 degrees.
The grocery store's permit is currently suspended for unsanitary conditions, according to the department.
The restaurant received a score of 59 percent. A score of 69 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
How many of these local stores are closed due to them failing the health inspections a year. Now i'm interested.
