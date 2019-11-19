The Kern County Health Department has closed Discovery Kafe due to an active vermin infestation, rodent droppings and urine.
According to the health department website, employees at the restaurant, located at 1200 Discovery Drive, failed to realize the health risk associated with rodent droppings and urine in a food facility.
Health inspectors also observed improper food storage with their refrigerators not being set at the appropriate temperatures for meat and dairy, according to the health department.
The restaurant received a score of 64 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
