The Kern County Health Department has closed Denny's in Tehachapi for failing to have hot water at critical sinks. It was closed following an inspection on Friday.
The restaurant, located at 9000 Magellan Drive, had the water temperature at their hand wash sink at 61 degrees, while three-compartment sinks water came in at 60 degrees, according to the department.
The required temperature for hand wash sinks is 100 degrees and the required temperature for the three-compartment sinks is 120 degrees, according to the department.
A health inspector observed how the restaurant and employees failed to recognize the health risk associated with no hot water. Removing grease with cold water can cause bacteria from hands and surfaces, according to the department.
The restaurant received a score of 69 percent. A score of 69 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
