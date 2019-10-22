The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved stricter rules for unlicensed food vendors at Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.
The new rules, which will allow county officials to confiscate equipment being used by illegal food vendors, are meant to crack down on what the Kern County Public Health Department says is a proliferation of unsafe food being disseminated throughout the county.
The department said it received numerous complaints each week from both permitted food vendors and the general public regarding illegal food sellers that pop up on street corners or by the side of the road.
“These vendors are often found to be operating in unsanitary and unsafe conditions,” the county wrote in a letter to supervisors.
The vendors are often found holding food at unsafe temperatures, which allows bacteria to grow, the Health Department said, and lack hand washing facilities.
On two occasions, a grand jury has requested the county develop an ordinance that would allow officials to confiscate equipment.
The new ordinance, approved by the board in a 4-0 vote, authorizes the Health Department to confiscate equipment after a vendor has received two cease and desist notices within the past two years.
The vendor will be able to retrieve his or her equipment after paying a fee related to the cost of impoundment.
