The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported another death and 45 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday morning.
That means there are now 25 deaths in Kern County and 1,483 cases.
The health department says 49.5 percent of the cases are males, and 50.5 percent are females.
Here is the age breakdown: 119 cases among those ages 17 and under; 827 cases among those ages 18-49; 338 cases among those ages 50-64; and 189 cases among those ages 65 and older.
The health department says 954 residents have recovered, while 460 people are isolated at home and 34 people are hospitalized.
You can see all available data at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(10) comments
Of course, the useless data from the so-called “Health Department” doesn’t bother to mention that one of the more recent “Covid Deaths” occurred in a Hospice Facility.
Stop and think about that:
A Hospice Facility.
Where terminal patients with untreatable conditions go to be made comfortable while they die.
It is time for the Kern “Death Department” to start caring more about the health of actual citizens than worrying about potential HIPPA violations (which don’t exist) by informing the community about the REAL risks of this disease to otherwise healthy individuals who aren’t residing in a Nursing Home or Dying in a Hospice Facility.
How do we initiate a recall of those folks in the Public Health Department who are responsible for these failures in public policy? Is Matt Constantine appointed, promoted or hired from a pool of prospective employees? I feel we need to do something about this and so many other things, but I'm just not sure how to do or become involved in these efforts.
One more needless death on the hands of President Bodybags due to his criminal denial of the oncoming pandemic in January and February. He is totally unfit to lead us through something this serious. Hopefully we can survive until November. God forbid another major crisis erupts between now and then.
Condolences to the family of the victim.
This isn't a pandemic, it's a fraud.
Look, I don't like deebs constant complaining either ,BUT, covid is not even close to a fraud. It is serious, it is spreading here in kern and it kills people.
Then stay home, Flag, while we grown-ups get back to work. The response and gross overreaction to this virus makes in, in fact, a fraud. Like it or don't. It is a cover to advance the sorts of agendas progressives can't pull off during less than extraordinary times. Using executive orders and promoting the word of public health officials as God, with help from a complicit and all-too-willing news media, progressives have went well beyond what is reasonable and appropriate to seemingly manage what reasonable folks know to be unmanageable. In the name of public health and safety, liberties have been taken and stated goals and objectives oddly morph and change with each passing day. Nonsensical "revelations" and unsubstantiated claims are made, attributing symptoms to COVID, categorizing almost any death as a COVID death, and seizing upon them as a basis to move the goalposts just a little closer to November. Even the almost-universal amongst Democratic governors playbook of "reopening phases" is so cliche and trite that it makes the invisible man seem more solid than a rock. There isn't even an attempt any more to appear genuine or at least act as though transparency matters. These are very dangerous times.
You need a valium.
I suppose you're right. One death is one death too many. How many of these 45 people do you know? I'm fortunate. Even with a family going through Chemo Therapy and now Radiation Therapy through a very large portion of this "Pandemic", we have managed to stay safe. So have many of the 900,202 residents of Kern County. It makes me wonder what your real concern is. Is it the relatively low number of victims we have had in Kern County, or the Fact that Our President will likely be re-elected in November?
It’s easy to criticize when you’re hiding under your bed. It’s easy to criticize when your contributions to help a fellow citizen is zero. It’s easy to tell others what they should be doing while you cower In your safe space. It’s easy to be a taker instead of a giver, isn’t it dweeb?
You're delusional- and BIDEN would've done better?
LOL He doesn't even know where he is half the time!
I really feel sorry for the guy, but the DNC is in a bind that they likely can't bail out of legally, so you're stuck with him.
Good luck...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.