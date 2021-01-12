The Kern County Wonderful Wellness Centers, located in Lost Hills and Delano, are extending their COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible health care professionals in Kern County.
According to a news release from The Wonderful Company, the Wonderful Wellness Centers will follow the Kern County Public Health Services Department COVID-19 vaccination guidelines in order to ensure safe, effective and equitable distribution.
The centers will continue to administer doses to Phase 1a health care workers before opening the offering to other community members, per state and county health department guidance.
The company said it’s looking to give back to sectors of Kern County where many of its employees live and work.
“Maintaining the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our communities at large is our number one priority, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that our people know they don’t have to face this public health crisis alone,” said Dr. Larry Wolk, Chief Medical Officer at the Wonderful Company. “We are proud to extend Wonderful’s vaccination offerings to Kern County health care workers and, ultimately, we hope to expand these capabilities across all of our communities in order to help meet a growing need in a county that has been extremely hard-hit by COVID-19.”
The company said that health care workers can call the Wonderful Wellness Centers at 720-2660 to make appointment and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lost Hills and Delano.