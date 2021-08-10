Health, appreciation the focus of outreach to vineyard workers Tuesday

The red flame seedless grapes hung plump and ripe on the vine as a small army of farmworkers 30 miles south of Bakersfield braved triple-digit temperatures Tuesday to bring the fruit to market.
As lunchtime approached, a caravan of cars arrived on the narrow dirt road. Within minutes, a shade structure was erected and a table was spread with enough lunch and beverages to feed 70 hungry workers. As Norteño and banda music was piped through speakers, and the workers lined up for lunch, a team of health professionals stood by to answer any questions and concerns.
"We recognize that vaccine hesitancy has become a huge issue, particularly in these vulnerable populations," said Stacy Ferreira, CEO of Clinica Sierra Vista, which hosted the event in partnership with volunteers and staff from the Chavez Radio Group and its La Campesina FM station
Clinica makes a point of going where their patients are, rather than always expecting patients to come to them.
"We do have health care providers out here today ... to provide education and to speak with farmworkers one on one about any concerns they have about their health, and hopefully to dispel some of the rumors that have been running through this community," Ferreira said.
Federico Juarez, 25, a crew foreman, said one such rumor led him to hesitate being vaccinated. He heard about a vague side effect and it made him pause.
"All my family has the vaccine, except for me and my wife," he said.
But Juarez said he's leaning toward getting the jab.
"Most of the crew is vaccinated," he said of his workers. "On July 4, three (employees) tested positive. That's the only time anyone in my crew tested positive."
Ferreira said the percentage of farmworkers who are vaccinated is lagging behind the general population, and she hopes that offering to answer questions is one way to establish trust in medicine and confidence in health care providers.
"The importance of getting out here and responding to their concerns," she said, "is what we are hoping will make that difference."
Tim Calahan, director of communications at Clinica, said this week is National Health Center Week, and community health centers across the nation are coming together to celebrate the roles CHCs have played during the pandemic.
But it's also a chance to say thank you to essential workers who have put their lives on the line throughout the pandemic.
"Supporting agricultural workers in their time of need is so critical," he said in a news release. "These are the workers who stayed on the job day in and day out ... to not only take care of their own families, but keep food on the table for millions of Americans."
Dr. Olga Meave, chief medical officer at Clinica Sierra Vista, said the communities of Lamont and Arvin have a higher vaccination rate than the Bakersfield metro area.
"We also have higher numbers of adolescents being vaccinated in these communities," she said. "That makes me so happy."
After eating lunch and winning some prizes in a drawing, the workers began heading back between the rows of grapevines. It was time to get back to work.
Erika Ayala, 40, who has been working in the fields for years, stopped to say she has confidence in the vaccine.
"I was vaccinated in July," she said.
She was convinced, she said, because she wanted to be with her extended family.
"If we are all vaccinated, we can all get together like we used to," Ayala said. "Almost everyone in the family is vaccinated."