The 2020 Heal Summit covering persistent poverty and its effect on rural America will take place on March 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, according to a news release from Bakersfield College.
The summit will hold a discussion on rural community wellness, as well as panels covering economic development in the Central Valley, adverse childhood experiences, and healthcare workforce in the Central Valley, according to the release.
Featured speakers include:
- House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn
- U.S. Representative TJ Cox
- Director of Medical Education at UC Merced Thelma Hurd
- Director of Central California Center for Excellence in Nursing, Dr. Marie Gilbert
- CEO of Kern Medical Russell Judd
To register visit eventbrite.com.
