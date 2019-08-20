They’ve served as sentinels in the Science I Building for nearly the entirety of Cal State Bakersfield’s history, but now their watch is over: The gazelle, wildebeest, elk, antelope and giraffe heads that towered over two generations of students, faculty and staff have left the building for new homes.
In the mid-1970s, Dr. Jack L. Rowe, former chairman of the Department of Mathematics at Bakersfield College, donated most of the mammal-heads collection that would give the space its unofficial name: the Head Room.
But a building devoted to science must keep up with the times. As part of an ongoing renovation of Science I, the new centerpiece of the foyer will be a 3D globe, called the Magic Planet, made possible from funding by Chevron, the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering and the CSUB Department of Geological Sciences, as well as a grant awarded to Dr. Anthony Rathburn, chair of the Department of Geological Sciences.
“The Magic Planet will transform the Science I Head Room into a dynamic learning environment, where students and visitors can explore a wide variety of 3D and 4D content that uses real data,” Dr. Rathburn said.
The Magic Planet globe draws from a vast collection of global content, including images and animations. It will display geographic information systems, such as global ocean currents, population densities across the planet and more. The 30-inch diameter globe is the same version used in many educational facilities and museums.
Faculty will be able incorporate the Magic Planet in classroom and lab activities, and students will be able to choose the content and Earth Systems in 3D and 4D, inside and outside of class.
"The addition of the Magic Planet to Science I will provide CSUB with exciting new technology to help students and visitors of all ages understand the past, present and future of the world in which we live,” Dr. Rathburn said.
As for the animal heads? The tule elk, giraffe, caribou, moose and gemsbok will be going to the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History in downtown Bakersfield. The remainder will find a home at Taft College.
Koral Hancharick, executive director of the natural history museum, said the tule elk, gemsbok, moose, caribou and giraffe will complement the current collection featuring African, Asian and North American animals.
“The animal sections within the museum are always a popular area,” she said. “I feel because you can get up close and see the actual size of the animal. We are currently looking for donations and/or volunteers with time or talents to help us revamp the animal sections to accommodate the additions, which we hope to have on display by the first part of 2020 or sooner.”
Dr. Rowe’s first safari to Botswana, Kenya and South Africa in the early 1960s started the collection. Others were added over time, until his last trip in 1975. It was Dr. Rowe’s dream to display the heads in a public museum collection of African mammals, which was realized after he presented to the CSUB biology department.
The mammals were obtained with the “cooperation of rangers and naturalists from government and other parks,” according to a campus brochure containing original plans for Science I, provided by Dr. Kathleen Madden, dean of the School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering.
James May, geology professor at Taft College, has fond memories of the Science I Head Room.
“While visiting CSUB during previous occasions, I always made a point to sit in the science lobby and view the mounted-head display,” he said. “It truly is a great collection of specimens, and I always thought it would be awesome to have a similar display at Taft College that could be enjoyed by our students.
“Taft College is extremely grateful to be accepting of the gracious gift from CSUB, and especially would like to thank Dr. Anthony Rathburn and Dean Kathleen Madden for making the donation possible. Taft College plans to display the mounted heads in the science wing of the college for students to enjoy.”
Dean Madden is grateful to spread this small part of CSUB’s history to other students and natural history enthusiasts.
“We are pleased that they have found homes where they can continue their over 40-year contribution to local education.”
