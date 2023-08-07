The basics — clean clothing, shoes, a haircut, a hot meal and food for your pet — can make all the difference.
All of that was delivered Monday, when in the spirit of National Health Center Week, Clinica Sierra Vista and various partners held a Healthcare for the Homeless Fair at The Mission at Kern County in Old Town Kern.
Booths were set up around the lot’s perimeter, and included various nonprofits that assist in providing services to Kern County’s homeless population. Barbers with Jozay’s BarberShop also offered complimentary haircuts and Community Action Partnership of Kern handed out snack boxes and dog food.
Backpacks, shoes and clothing items — donated by a local Goodwill’s South Central California chapter — were divvied out to those in need, as well as hot meals. According to staff present, men's socks and shoes — sizes 9 to 11 — are in the highest demand right now.
“That’s what this group represents — coming together to care for the most vulnerable of our community,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “It’s been said that he who has help, has hope. And he who has hope, has everything.”
Representatives from the offices of Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, as well as state Sens. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield and Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, also attended.
Nine booths were dedicated to each of Clinica Sierra Vista’s various services, in conjunction with the various booths manned by their partners. Free testing for Hepatitis C and HIV as well as blood draws were also provided on-site by two mobile clinics.
“Just so that we could really overload this population with as many resources as possible,” said Cecilia Scott, the program administrator at the clinic.
While the event was created with health care in mind, officials present Monday recognized that the homeless population — most of whom are registered for MediCal — does not rely on health care the same way as the general public.
More often than not, many go without any health care, as scheduling trips to the to a doctor is not a top priority, Scott said.
“It’s surviving,” she continued. “If they go into a clinic just to walk-in, they’re going to be there for a while, sitting there… Their stuff will get stolen.”
According to Kern County’s 2023 Point-In-Time Count, 1,948 people, or 0.2 percent of the county’s population, were reported as homelessness. Just more than half of this total were classified as unsheltered, which increased 40 percent in the past year. Meanwhile, each of the four shelters in Kern County is regularly at or near capacity.
This population, unsheltered yet insured, who lack a car and likely a cellphone, are forced to go without, unless they can connect with one of Kern’s street medicine teams.
Dr. Matthew Beare, Clinica's director of special populations, runs three street teams that travel to encampments throughout Kern and “bring the hospital to them.”
“If you’re just looking across the homeless population in general, a significant portion will never seek out medical care,” Beare said. “(And) there’s a lot of reasons why your chronically unsheltered patient wants nothing to do with the doctor.”
Street medicine crews see an average of 12 to 15 patients every half-day, though Dr. Beare said that can jump to 30 on a busy day. Treatment includes almost everything you would see in a clinic — HIV, blood pressure, diabetes — as well as wound care, particularly incisions and drainage on abscesses, and medication provided on the spot. Previously reliant on grants, Beare said the program is now billed through MediCal, which makes it self-sufficient.
Since he started the unit in 2019, Beare is convinced he’s seen enough evidence that the unit is effective. But equipment is starting to break down and staff is starting to notice the nationwide shortage of penicillin that Pfizer, the manufacturer of Bicillin, announced last month may continue into the spring.
“Which sucks because that’s our first line for syphilis treatment,” Beare said, adding that Kern County is among the highest in the nation for cases of congenital syphilis. “We see so many newborns with syphilis here… which is super treatable, but still.”
To those there, health care for the homeless is access to a shower, a shave and hand sanitizer, travel sized. It’s basic antibiotics, like penicillin. But most of all, Beare said, the best first-aid for the homeless comes with four walls and a roof.
“If I could do one thing to improve someone’s health care, it would be to just get him into a house,” Beare said.