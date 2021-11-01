'He was my hero': Motorcycle ride honors Taft veteran, Gold Star families

Flames burned bright and strong in memory of the fallen.
This flame, meant to represent 25 Gold Star families, arrived at the Elks Lodge in Bakersfield on Monday. Motorcycle group Tribute to the Fallen Soldiers rumbled into town with a torch to honor local Army Cpl. Luis Ruan, who died after a 2019 training accident.
Tribute to Fallen Soldiers usually hosts an annual motorcycle ride from Eugene, Ore., to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. However, when a suicide bomb detonated in August and killed 13 U.S. troops and 60 Afghans, Warren Williamson, executive director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, sought to commemorate 25 families with an 11-day ride from Oregon to Indio, Calif.
“It was such a devastating loss that we all didn’t expect,” Williamson said. “That gave us the push.”
A core group of 20 motorcyclists who joined the parade will spend the night at the lodge and then resume their journey Tuesday. However, the riders' numbers fluctuate and could easily climb to 100 along the way, Williamson said.
The group travels to each Gold Star family's house and presents them with a portrait of their deceased loved one and a plaque. Williamson seeks to ensure the families know their loved one is never forgotten.
"Our country today is so divided," Williamson said. "The service members who are fighting for us are Americans as well. They're not red, they're not blue. They're not independent. They're Americans."
Rider and veteran Don Fackler rode 528 miles from Idaho to Eugene at the journey's beginning. The complete expedition totals to about 1,500 miles, one way, Fackler said.
“Somebody needs to honor these people and let them know that people don’t forget,” Fackler said, when asked how he endures. “That is their worst fear — that people will forget that they’ve lost someone protecting this country of ours.”
Army Cpl. Luis Ruan’s family will be presented with a plaque Tuesday at Greenlawn Cemetery. His mother, Juana Rodela, is “honored” to receive this presentation and cannot put a price tag on its meaning for their family.
Ruan leaves behind his mother, father, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was wounded Jan. 22, 2019 — four days before his 21st birthday. He was born in Long Beach and moved to Taft when he was 8. Ruan attended Jefferson Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Taft High School.
Rodela recalls her son worked with her in a gas station after graduating high school. Ruan dreamed of becoming a California Highway Patrol officer, but had not fully committed to achieving that goal.
“You need to do something better than this,” Rodela said she prodded at the time. “I don’t want to be working at the gas station forever.”
He enlisted in the summer of 2016 and was stationed in El Paso, Texas. Miriam Diaz, his older sister, was proud of him for accomplishing the dreams she always wanted. She recalled his goofy nature and always went to him for advice.
“To this day, I still look up to him,” Diaz said. “He accomplished so many things that we never thought he would.”
Ruan was in a Stryker, which crashed into another one. The accident placed him into a coma, and then into a vegetative state. He died in April 2020.
“I miss his voice,” Rodela said. “I miss his laugh, his … jokes. I miss everything about him.”
Rodela donates to many places, a habit she regularly took up after her son’s death. She wants her son to be proud of her and ensure his memory never fades.
“He was my hero and he is a hero,” Rodela said.