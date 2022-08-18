 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'He is a child predator': Former McFarland coach sentenced in 2nd child sex crimes case

Fernando Pruneda 20220819 .jpeg

Fernando Pruneda was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for his second conviction of child sex crimes.

 Courtesy of Megan's Law website

A former McFarland High School basketball coach was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after a second conviction for child sex crimes.

Fernando Pruneda, 40, was convicted in 2020 for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense and sentenced to two years in prison.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases