 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'He decided to just start shooting': Opening statements delivered in murder trial for man accused of killing ex-wife, her brother

Slide Court Report

Neighbors drank and got along during a gathering at their Union Avenue apartments in September 2019.

However “when neighbors retired to their apartments, something happened,” said Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr. Moris Gilmete, the father of three boys with Louise Abraham, pulled out a gun, for whatever reason, Starr said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases