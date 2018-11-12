The Havilah Historical Society presented a certificate of appreciation award to Raul Estrada of the U.S. Forest Service on Sunday.
The certificate was awarded to Estrada by HHS President Al Price.
Estrada was given the award for always lending a hand when needed.
The award grants him a two-year membership to the HHS and a gift certificate to Lake Isabella Pizza Factory.
