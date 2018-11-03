If Election Day were the finish line in a horserace — and some say that's pretty much what it is — the thoroughbreds would be rounding the final turn and heading into the home stretch.
Tuesday is Election Day. Have you voted already by mail? Are you procrastinating? Do you like to vote the old-fashioned way — on Election Day?
Election season 2018 ... we're beginning to see a light on the other side of the mountain of mailers, unsolicited phone calls and ernest volunteers knocking at your door.
It's not over yet, but take a deep breath. It will be soon.
More than 250,000 ballots were cast in Kern County in 2016's general election, reflecting roughly 67.5 percent of the county's 370,804 registered voters that November.
This year's registration is up about 1 percent, to 375,333. But it's a midterm election, not a presidential election, and midterms, historically, do not draw as many voters.
The Kern County Elections Division, as of late Friday afternoon, had "68,322 ballots received and (is) changing as we speak," elections chief Karen Rhea said in an email.
Only 223,998 Kern voters had their ballots counted in 2012. In 2008 the total was 235,854. And in 2004 only 214,747 voters had their votes tallied.
Vote-by-mail ballots mailed by election night were required to be accepted and counted through Nov. 14. So don't expect answers about which side wins in close races by the day after Election Night. Sometimes the winner takes weeks to determine.
In 2016, the staff in the Kern County elections office worked seven days a week, often 12 hours a day for a month, to report the outcome of the election.
Many elective offices cross county lines, meaning Kern voters are not always the deciding voice in many races.
In the 23rd congressional district, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, has coasted to victory in every race he's competed in. But the stakes this year are even higher than the congressional seat of the House Majority Leader, a position the 53-year-old has held since 2014.
Should Republicans hold onto power in the U.S. House of Representatives, McCarthy, thought by many to be the frontrunner for Speaker of the House following the departure of current Speaker Paul Ryan, could indeed ascend to that vaunted position.
But McCarthy doesn't have to lose to challenger Tatiana Matta to lose his leadership position. Should the majority in the House shift to the Democrats, McCarthy will shift, too — to the minority.
Other much more local and down to earth races will fill positions on the Kern High School District Board of Trustees.
When Kern High School District board of trustees President Phillip Peters in Area 4 withdrew from his race in early August, he left room for two challengers to compete for his seat. Both mortgage loan officer Bryan Colebrook and Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government alumna Jenifer Pitcher are conservatives, but a victory by Colebrook would mean that both he and Area 1 incumbent Mike Williams, the presumed frontrunner, would be connected to the powerful political consulting group Western Pacific Research.
The Pitcher-Colebrook race has grown heated in recent days after Colebrook suggested Pitcher, as someone who doesn't have children, doesn't have what it takes to be an effective school district trustee.
When Colebrook stormed out of an on-air radio interview Tuesday afternoon, saying he had been "set up" by the conservative host's persistent questions about a controversial campaign mailer, the controversy grew.
Other races have become heated as well in the waning days of the campaigns. The campaigns in the 21st congressional district between incumbent Rep. David Valadao and challenger TJ Cox have traded barbs, and other campaigns have too.
It's not over yet, but take a deep breath. It will be soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.