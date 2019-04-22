They came without asking and now appear to have left, or at least substantially pulled back, without telling.
Five months after showing up unannounced in Bakersfield, Santa Monica-based Bird scooters is making itself scarce locally, though it's unclear how extensive a withdrawal has taken place.
The company's smartphone app shows few of the scooters are available for use in Bakersfield. A listing of cities served by the service does not show Bakersfield.
Users of the service say some of the scooters are coming up as available in Bakersfield. But the total showing up as ready for use is much smaller than in recent days.
A customer service representative of Bird initially said Monday the company had discontinued the service. But then she said the company continues to operate in Bakersfield.
A designated spokesperson for the company did not immediately return requests for comment.
Bakersfield City Manager Alan Tandy said by email the company has not notified the city it intends to leave the city.
"They have not given us anything official — but then that is how they came in!" Tandy wrote. "We do note their web page shows far fewer available — we are checking further!"
The apparent pullout, or local downsizing, has come after the release of company data showing more than 8,000 people have taken the scooters for a ride 24,565 times.
Some 200 of the scooters were dropped off around the city in December, surprising city officials who said they were not informed of the move in advance.
Residents have said ridership seemed to have declined after an initial surge in use.
Company data show ridership was concentrated in downtown and the area around Cal State Bakersfield.
This story will be updated.
