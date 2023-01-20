 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harvick donates $25K worth of tools to North High's automotive program

Not too long ago, North High automotive teacher John Radman brought tools from his home so that his students could use them because there was such a need in the program.

Well, that is until recently, when auto racing star Kevin Harvick, a North High alumnus, donated $25,000 in GearWrench tools.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections