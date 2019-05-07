A classroom aide at Hart Elementary School has been accused of having inappropriate physical contact with a special-needs student during class on Monday.
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District said the female employee, who has been with the district for 18 years, was removed from a transitional kindergarten classroom and placed on administrative leave after the contact allegedly happened during the lunch hour.
The district said another employee reported to Principal Daryl Newton that they saw the aide place her hands on the child in an inappropriate way. The child was not harmed, the district said.
PBVUSD has started an investigation into the incident.
This is the second time this year that a Hart Elementary employee has been under investigation for inappropriate behavior.
In February, teacher’s aide Steve Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child ages 14 or 15. In this case, however, BPD said the child was not a student at the school.
