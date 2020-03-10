Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.