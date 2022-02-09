Harrell Holdings sells building at 3700 Pegasus Drive

The corporation that owned the building at 3700 Pegasus Drive out of which The Bakersfield Californian operates has sold the building to a limited liability company.
Harrell Holdings sold to JSP Entity LLC, according to a notice sent to Sound California News Media, Inc., owner of The Bakersfield Californian.
The Bakersfield Californian newspaper, website and affiliated publications will continue to operate out of its office at 3700 Pegasus Drive.
"We simply have a new landlord," said Bakersfield Californian Publisher Cliff Chandler. "We continue to be committed to being the strongest source of local news and information in our county."