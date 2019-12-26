Harold Meek, the philanthropic Bakersfield car dealer and community leader, died Christmas Eve, his wife Kay Meek told The Californian on Thursday.
"His family was with him," she said, "and he's in a good place now."
Meek, best known for his decades-long affiliation with Three-Way Chevrolet, was 83.
"He was just a wonderful man, a great business person, a great community leader, and his generosity — his and Kay's — was amazing," said Jim Camp of S.A. Camp Pump Co. "We've lost a great leader for our community."
"He loved Bakersfield," said Ted Nicholas, president and CEO of Three-Way Chevrolet. "He was a very astute businessman and he read people very quickly. With him, handshakes meant something. In business today, not many people work that way. He was a good mentor for me."
Meek, who grew up in Mountain View, Okla., started in the car business in Oklahoma City at the age of 20. He moved to Bakersfield in 1958 to join his brother, who ran Leo Meek Edsel Sales and, later, a used car lot located on Chester Avenue and a Volkswagen dealership on Columbus Avenue.
Meek joined Three-Way Chevrolet in 1973, initially partnering with the Cormier family, and served as dealer-operator until his retirement in October 2008. It was at around that time that the dealership sold its 10-acre property on California Avenue, just west of the 99, and moved all operations to the Bakersfield Auto Mall.
"He was one of the iconic greats among Bakersfield car dealers, along with Johnny Barber and Jim Burke," Kay Meek said. "Richard Strickland of Motor City (GMC-Buick-Lexus) is the only one left now."
Meek's charitable activities included student scholarships and the Bakersfield College football program.
"Harold was very close to (former BC football coach) Gerry Collis, and chaired a capital campaign to redo the stadium," Kay Meek said.
Meek also started the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association scholarship fund in 1995-96, which now operates on an endowment of more than $300,000. The endowment was built on an annual, ongoing golf tournament hosted by the dealers' association.
Meek served on several foundation and nonprofit boards over the years, including the Sacramento-based California Motors Car Dealers Association and the Bakersfield Police Department's Secret Witness program, and he dabbled in politics as the longtime campaign manager of Trice Harvey, who served as a Kern County supervisor and California state assemblyman.
Over the years, Meek was also on several boards associated with General Motors, owing in part to Three-Way's run long as the company's largest volume dealership, according to his wife.
"He was well respected in Detroit," she said.
At one time California accounted for about half of all sales in GM's western region, Meek told The Californian in 2006, and the Los Angeles-Bakersfield area made up about half of all sales in the state.
"Bakersfield itself has a great tradition in autos," Meek said in that 2006 interview. "People here love their cars as evidenced by the area's age-old passion for auto racing."
Meek is survived by his wife — who has served 20 years as a trustee for the Kern Community College District and with whom he had just celebrated a 48th wedding anniversary Dec. 18 — and their three children, son Mark Meek and daughters Joi Turner and Vivienne Koczar, as well as four grandchildren.
"I was devastated when I heard" about Meek's death, said Nicholas, who partnered with Meek in the mid-2000s. "He had been improving. But you get tired. The race is run and and it's OK to hand off the baton."
Harold was predeceased by brothers Leo and Collis.
"He was a huge fan of the Oklahoma Sooners," Meek's wife said, "and he'll be watching from up above when they play LSU this Saturday" in a College Football Playoff semifinal game pitting the No. 4 Sooners against the No. 1 Tigers.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete on Thursday.
"He was very strong in his Catholic faith, as we all are," Kay said.
As a child of the 50's and 60's, I recall the Meek Brothers, particularly Leo Meek's jingle, 2-7-1-1 Chester Avenue, Leo Meek Automobile.
