Buckle up — family entertainment in the form of high-flying basketball action is coming to Rabobank Arena on Monday.
The Harlem Globetrotters — led by the likes of Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton and Hammer Harrison — are rolling into town to put on a show. They’ll take the court at 2 p.m. to perform basketball stunts, theater, comedy and acts of goodwill.
They also plan to break out the Flying Globies acrobatic trampoline dunk team.
The Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that was founded in 1926. They’ve been a hit ever since, taking the court in over 450 live events worldwide each year. They last visited Bakersfield in February 2017.
Tickets range from $25 to $97 and can be purchased at the Rabobank Arena box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.