The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Bakersfield, this time on their all-new 'Pushing the Limits' world tour on Feb. 17, according to a press release.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Mechanics Banks Arena with brand new experiences and bigger memories for Globetrotter fans, according to the release.
A week before the game, Globetrotter star Scooter Christensen will visit Bakersfield on Feb. 4 to discuss the team's upcoming show, according to the release.
