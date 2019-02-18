The traveling violations are not called. The defensive game is pretty much non-existent. And the Refs are part of the punchline.
But the fun was on fast-break, and the basketball wizardry was dazzling Monday when the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters brought their unique combination of athleticism, theater, and goofball comedy to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Since their founding in 1926, the trotters have played more than 26,000 exhibition basketball games in 123 countries and territories — and while some things have changed (like some of the music), the passing-drill warm-ups set to a whistled version of "Sweet Georgia Brown," the dribbling dynamics, the confetti and ice-bucket tricks, audience involvement ... they're still there.
"This is our second year coming, and we'll come again next year and for as long as the Globetrotters keep coming to Bakersfield," said Dawn Isom, who attended the show with a group of 10.
"It's fabulous," she said. "I used to watch them on TV when I was a little girl, but back then I never had the chance to see them live."
Unlike a college or NBA game, there's a kind of relaxed pace to a Trotters match-up. So relaxed, in fact, the game will stop in its tracks for a faux-dispute with a referee, a T-shirt giveaway, or a chance to get a basketball into the hands of the Globetrotters' most important audience demographic: the children.
At one point, 10-year-old Joshua Perez was invited out on the floor to make a basket. It took seven tries, but eventually the ball rolled through the hoop to the cheers of the crowd.
But where Joshua really shined was copying the dance moves of one player after another. Yes, if you want to be a Globetrotter you'd better have a few dance moves on the court.
There were plenty of giveaways and family interactions. At one point a gaggle of youngsters ran onto the court to sing and dance to the song "YMCA."
During a break in the action, kids with dads and kids with moms and kids with grandparents were given free rein to dribble, pass and run around on both ends of the court.
Michael Richmond, 63, looked to be enjoying practicing bounce-passes with his Godson, Jordan Richmond, who is nearly 4.
"Actually, this is the first time I have seen the Globetrotters," he said. "So far, so good.
"I was really surprised to see a female player on the team," he said. "I thought that was cool."
Alveraz Toliver, 29, was there with his two sons, Valentino, 8, and AJ, 5.
Toliver had seen the Globies when he was a child, and he liked the idea of sharing that experience with his own sons.
"The show has changed a lot," he said. "And I like it."
By the time the fourth period started, the score was 75-53, with the Trotters coasting and barely breaking a sweat. But the score didn't really much matter.
This was not really a basketball game. It was an American tradition.
