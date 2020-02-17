It was a close game. The score was 46 to 46 with less than a second to go with a buzzer-beater dunk the Harlem Globetrotters won and with that young audience members were in awe. To them, this was the most amazing feat of athleticism they could ever imagine.
After the game, every child had their own ball trying to dribble in between their legs and pull off trick passes to friends. The energy was infectious and could have made even the most cynical adult feel like they, too, could become the next great Globetrotter.
As has become a tradition on Presidents Day in Bakersfield, the Harlem Globetrotters played against their rivals, the Washington Generals, at Mechanics Bank Arena. The game was full of the usual antics — taunting opponents, arguing with the refs and marvelous maneuvers that made the Globetrotters seem like they could walk on air.
Since 1926, the team has played more than 26,000 exhibition basketball games in 124 countries and territories, been featured in numerous television shows and has earned 21 Guinness World Record titles. With their 2020 "Pushing the Limits" world tour, they will continue reaching for new heights.
For this tour, the Globetrotters attempt a new world record and perform their iconic "Magic Circle" ball-handling drill in the dark with glow-in-the-dark basketballs. On Monday, Hi-Lite Bruton tried to break a new record by throwing a hook shot from half-court blindfolded. He missed but it was just close enough to take the breath of the audience away.
"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said Globetrotters head coach Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before.”
Tania Torres took her children, Giselle and Octavio Torres, to the game. Giselle Torres plays basketball and wanted a chance to see what the insane tricks looked like in person as opposed to the trick videos she practices with on YouTube.
Asked if she will be able to pull off the fantastic stunts like the Globetrotters, Giselle Torres thought for a brief moment and answered with a determined "yes."
"No matter where I go, someone always has a story," Globetrotter player Shane "Scooter" Christensen said in a previous interview with The Californian. "To see people's faces light up when they hear the name Harlem Globetrotters, that's just power in itself."
Globetrotter games are a tradition. Larry Bentley remembers when he watched the farcical games when he was young; it only seemed natural to pass those memories onto his family members. Bentley and his grandson Grant Bentley have made Globetrotter games a tradition. For the past few years, the two have attended the event to share in the fun.
"I grew up here and was watching these games," Bentley said. "He got to an age where he could enjoy it."
Like most of the young audience in attendance, on Grant Bentley's lap sat a brand-new red, white and blue Harlem Globetrotters ball. Watching the game made everyone in the stands feel like they could push their own limits and be the next Globetrotter.
"I told him that I'd get him a ball if he learned to play like only they do," Bentley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.