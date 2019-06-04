The Tejon Indian Tribe said Tuesday it will partner with Hard Rock International on the development of a $600 million hotel and casino on farmland just west of Highway 99 in Mettler.
Assuming it receives federal approval after a review process expected to take at least a year, the proposal will be built on 52 acres of a 306-acre parcel the tribe owns northwest of South Sabodan and Wild Flower streets about 25 minutes south of Bakersfield.
The casino, managed by Hard Rock, would be built alongside a 22-acre RV park on what is now a mostly vacant parcel that would be turned into tribal administrative offices, a health-care facility and housing. The tribe already owns the property.
Plans previously disclosed by the tribe indicate the casino will measure 165,500 square feet and include restaurants and a 400-room hotel. New details released Tuesday say there will be a total of 13 restaurants, a live entertainment venue, a spa and fitness facility and "the largest conference and meeting space in Kern County."
Hard Rock is a global owner, operator and franchiser of entertainment and gambling-related businesses. Owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, it has 184 cafes, 237 Rock Shop stores, 28 hotels and 11 casinos in 73 countries.
"Hard Rock International is excited to partner with the Tejon Indian Tribe, assisting in the achievement of (its) long-term goals," Hard Rock Chairman and CEO Jim Allen said in a news release.
Tejon Tribe Chairman Octavio Escobedo said in the same news release the project will bring good-paying jobs that will lead to better health care, education and economic independence for the tribe's 972 members.
"We welcome this partnership with Hard Rock International, one of the world's most widely recognized brands, as an important step for our tribe and know that this project will be a great economic driver," he said in the release.
The development is sure to bring economic benefits to Kern County, attracting new money to the local economy as people throughout the state come to the casino, Richard Chapman, CEO of Kern Economic Development Corp. said in the release.
This story will be updated.
