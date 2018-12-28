A hard freeze watch remains in effect until Sunday morning according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to drop from 32 to 28 degrees in most rural areas. Temperatures in urban areas are expected to drop to mid 30s.
The cold temperatures can impact vegetation and exposed water pipes could burst.
Pets and livestock feel the cold too so make sure they have a warm shelter.
