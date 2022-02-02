Hanford salon owner Adam Medeiros adds name to list of candidates taking on Valadao

Hanford salon owner Adam Medeiros has joined a long list of candidates seeking the congressional office currently held by Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
Medeiros describes himself as a Christian Republican who is focused on supporting law enforcement, water storage and immigration reform. He was inspired to run for office after Valadao’s vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“I know our current representative, and I know it’s a tough job, but I just don’t think they are representing the people that elected them,” Medeiros said of Valadao in a phone interview with The Californian. “The vote to impeach Donald Trump — I just don’t believe our representative acted to represent the people.”
Valadao has said his vote to impeach, which ultimately fell 10 votes short of a guilty verdict, was a vote of conscience. But Medeiros insisted the “conservative” district Valadao represents largely supported acquitting Trump.
Medeiros moved to the United States from the the Azores islands, which are governed by Portugal, when he was 2 years old. He says he supports legal immigration, but wants to clamp down on the “open borders” he claims are harming the country.
Although he added he’s not a fan of Trump’s personality, he supports his economic and foreign policies. Under President Joe Biden, Medeiros characterized Washington as forcing socialist policies onto Americans.
“I really feel the need to get to Washington is really to push back on the socialist agenda that they are literally shoving down our throats,” he said. “They’ve taken away so many of our liberties and our rights that we’ve got to put a stop to it.”
The new 22nd Congressional District includes much of Bakersfield and northwest Kern County, along with parts of southern Tulare and Kings counties. Several candidates have already announced their intention to take on Valadao, including Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio and Fresno businessman Chris Mathys.
The district has flip-flopped between Republican and Democrat control for the last three elections, all of which have been close races. It is considered a must-win district by both political parties, who are gearing up for another close election.