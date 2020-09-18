Hall Ambulance will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for its employees and community members this weekend.
The test site will be open Saturday through Monday, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1001 21st Street in downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Walk-ups are welcome, the release stated.
