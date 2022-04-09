Hall Ambulance to honor emergency medical dispatchers

Hall Ambulance will honor its emergency medial dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which begins Sunday and runs through Saturday.
“When someone falls victim to sudden illness or injury, these dispatchers are there to answer the call,” Lavonne C. Hall, president and CEO of Hall Ambulance, said in a statement. “We are grateful for their dedication and commitment to the communities we serve.”
Hall's Operations Control Division dispatches 100 percent of all ambulance requests received throughout the county. Last year, it processed more than 135,000 dispatched calls for medical aid, a Hall news release said.
Hall Ambulance holds the highest distinction in the industry as an ACE Accredited Center of Excellence by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch since 2011.