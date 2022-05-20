Hall Ambulance recognizes employees with annual Founder’s Awards

This week, paramedics, EMTs, registered nurses and emergency medical dispatchers are being celebrated as part of National Emergency Medical Services Week, according to a news release from Hall Ambulance.
Hall Ambulance held a special presentation Wednesday for its annual Founder’s Awards to recognize employees celebrating longterm service milestones (including Ed Smith, who achieved 50 years of service) Divisional Employees of the Year, the President’s Award for Customer Service and the Founder’s Award for Management Excellence.
The winners are as follows:
Paramedic of the Year: Shrey Patel
Patel began working at Hall Ambulance in 2016. He always set an example for others around him and made it a point to demonstrate the essential skills required of an EMT, according to the release. Since then, Patel has reliably demonstrated his ability to function as a paramedic and his ability to lead others. In 2021, he continued to advance in his career, took on additional responsibilities and completed the relief supervisor training program, the release noted.
EMT of the Year: James Bunting
Bunting joined Hall Ambulance in 2019. Bunting has proven to be an asset to Hall Ambulance and the community he serves, according to Hall Ambulance. Over the last year, Bunting has worked an additional 67 shifts, was recommended by his supervisors for the paramedic program.
Paramedic Field Supervisor of the Year: Armando Lazaro
Lazaro began working at Hall Ambulance Service in 2007. In February 2011, he continued his education, completed the paramedic program, and worked in the Metro Bakersfield system as a paramedic. Lazaro accepted a position as a field supervisor in 2015. He served as the Metro Bakersfield supervisor for a couple of years before transitioning to the West Kern area.
Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year: Sylvia Ricks
Ricks, a Shafter native, joined the Hall Ambulance Service team in 2015. She has progressed from dispatcher to preceptor and then to relief communications supervisor. Over the course of the year, dispatchers are scored in 10 areas: attendance, EMD score, precepting, clearing time, number of EMDs completed, number of disciplinary actions, coaching, extra shifts, complaints and compliments, according to the release.
Hall Critical Care Transport Employee of the Year: Gabe Trujillo
Trujillo joined the Hall Ambulance team in 2009. During his time in Metro Bakersfield, Trujillo served on an ALS unit and as a Relief Field Supervisor. In 2014, he completed the educational requirements to obtain his Certified Flight Paramedic FP-C certification and joined the Hall Critical Care Flight Team in 2016. This past year, he completed another course of education to obtain his Certified Critical Care Paramedic certification.