Hall Ambulance names its Employees of the Year

This week, healthcare’s first responders comprised of dispatchers, paramedics and EMTs are being celebrated as part of National EMS Week.
On Wednesday, Hall Ambulance held a special 50th Anniversary presentation of its Founder’s Day Awards to announce its Employees of the Year. Several of this year’s recipients were allowed to invite their family members to take part in the celebration.
According to a news release, Hall Ambulance pointed out that the past 15 months have been exhausting and stressful for EMS workers who found themselves on the frontline of the pandemic in addition to continuing to respond to routine 9-1-1 requests for medical aid. Many were impacted by COVID-19 in their personal lives yet remained focused on tending to the needs of their community, the news release stated.
Among those recognized were these frontline EMS positions:
Paramedic of the Year: Shane Courtis
EMT of the Year: Michelle Gutierrez
Paramedic Field Supervisor of the Year: Steve Prater
Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year: Sylvia Ricks