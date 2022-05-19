Hall Ambulance honors its fallen for National Emergency Medical Services Week

While National Emergency Medical Services Week is intended to celebrate those emergency medical services professionals who dedicate their lives to responding to those in need of medical aid, it is also an opportunity to reflect on those who lost their lives while serving, according to a news release from Hall Ambulance.
Whether their passing occurred while on duty or away from work, Hall Ambulance has felt a desire to honor their lives and work contributions by placing a marker with their name in the Hall Ambulance Memorial Garden.
It serves as a place for quiet reflection and remembrance of the fallen for many years, according to the release.
Recently, Hall Ambulance President and CEO Lavonne C. Hall unveiled the new Hall Ambulance Memorial redesigned with blue granite, bronze lettering and stone to pay tribute to fallen employees.
The memorial can be visited on the south side of 21st Street between N and O Streets, in downtown Bakersfield.