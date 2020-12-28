Hall Ambulance has begun offering the coronavirus vaccine to its emergency personnel who have direct contact with patients.
In a press release sent out Monday, the ambulance company said emergency medical technicians, paramedics and registered nurses would be in the first wave of employees offered the vaccine. Those involved in decontaminating the ambulances following a COVID-19 patient’s transport will also be offered the vaccine, the release said.
The vaccine is part of California’s initial Moderna vaccine allotment, according to the press release. Auburn Health and the Kern County Public Health Public Services Department partnered to administer the first doses.
In the next week, Hall expects to be authorized to provide the vaccine to its frontline employees on its own.
“Hall Ambulance encourages everyone to research the vaccine and make an informed decision on whether to receive it,” the company said in the release. “Additionally, the company encourages people to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.”