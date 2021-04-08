You have permission to edit this article.
Hall Ambulance accepting applicants for EMT academy

Paramedic Cortland Ashbrook and EMT Jason Goin finished their pre-checks and are ready to pull-out at the start of thier shift at Hall Ambulance in this July 2020 file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Hall Ambulance is accepting applications for its next Hall Emergency Medical Services Academy, which starts June 15.

According to a news release from Hall Ambulance, the academy will last about 12 weeks.

The news release states that EMT students are full-time employees who earn a training-wage and learn everything they need to get started on the job. Training sessions take place at the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy, an award-winning training facility, and consist of classroom and field-time presented in an accelerated format, according to the news release.

Hall Ambulance said graduates will enjoy a secure career enabling them to take care of loved ones, help neighbors and experience a sense of satisfaction and purpose.

Apply before April 30 at www.hallamb.com/emt.

