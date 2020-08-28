Hair salons can resume indoor operations in Kern County on Monday and libraries and shopping malls can reopen on a limited basis under a new process for monitoring COVID-19 and reopening businesses and services announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.
During a noon news conference, Newsom announced a new four-tiered, color-coded system for determining where a county's COVID-19 outbreak stands: Purple for widespread, red for substantial, orange for moderate and yellow for minimal. Kern and 37 other counties are in the purple category.
The colors also correspond to the sectors than can reopen and to what extent they can open. For example, once Kern proceeds to the red tier, restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.
In Kern County, malls and shopping centers can open at 25 percent capacity but common areas and food courts must remain closed, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop confirmed. Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor operations as long as they adhere to certain guidelines. Libraries can also open at 25 percent capacity and wineries can open outdoors, Alsop confirmed.
Restaurants remain open only for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, gyms can only operate outdoors and bars remain closed, Alsop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.