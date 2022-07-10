Haggin Oaks farmers market bustling after return to Kaiser Permanenter

The Haggin Oaks farmers market welcomed a crowd Sunday in the second week since its return to Kaiser Permanente.
Hosted as a partnership between the health care provider and the Hen's Roost, the marketplace is celebrating its 10th year in 2022.
The market features fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as an eclectic variety of food and beverage vendors. The Ming Avenue location was on hiatus during the pandemic, but returned July 3 to its regular location, with sellers offering everything from fresh baked goods to cold-pressed juice to homemade furniture and even artwork.
The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente medical offices at 8800 Ming Ave.