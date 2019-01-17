The Gymboree children's clothing store at Valley Plaza will close, along with 379 others across the United States and Canada, after the San Francisco-based retailer announced late Wednesday it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, its second such action in as many years.
There was no word on when the Bakersfield location would be closed. An employee at the store who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to news media said Thursday she knew nothing about what would happen amid the bankruptcy.
"I just heard about it," she said.
Gymboree also has an outlet store at Outlets at Tejon. An employee there was unable to provide immediate information on the location's future.
Gymboree Group Inc.'s CEO, Shaz Kahng, said in a news release dated Wednesday the company was "saddened and highly disappointed" that it would have to close its Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. She added the company hopes to sell its Janie and Jack apparel business.
"We have tremendous appreciation for the hard work of our dedicated employees and their commitment to Gymboree Group and our customers," she wrote.
Anyone with a Gymboree gift card might want to use it soon: Wednesday's news release said the company has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for permission to continue honoring customer gift cards for 30 days.
