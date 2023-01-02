 Skip to main content
Gym owners offer tips on keeping up the resolution past January

A member of Sculpt365 gym works out on a treadmill in this October 2020 file photo.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

We all know at least one.

They’re the folks who, after subsisting the past two months on holiday treats and leftover casseroles, stare down the final minutes of the year and pledge ad nauseum that next year, they will get in shape.

