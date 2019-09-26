A health caution has been issued for the entire San Joaquin Valley as gusty winds are expected to blow through Kern County starting Thursday night.
According to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, gusty winds have increased the potential for blowing dust, which is prompting local air pollution offices to issue the caution. The northern and western parts of the San Joaquin Valley will be the first areas impacted, and the entire valley will see the impacts of the wind Saturday, the district said in a press release.
Exposure to blowing dust can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections, the district said.
People with heart or lung disease should follow a physician's advice for dealing with exposure to blowing dust. Older adults and children should also avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on the conditions in their area, the district said.
Anyone seeking more information should call the Bakersfield district at 392-5500.
