Gusty winds, dry temps in forecast for next seven days

Gusty winds that buffeted Kern County starting Thursday night are expected to continue into Friday evening, according to National Weather Service officials, but the winds are expected to let up by Saturday morning.
Weather officials issued a wind advisory for Thursday evening into Friday evening, particularly in the county’s mountainous regions between the Highway 58 corridor and down through to the Grapevine, said Dan Harty, a meteorologist for the Hanford station of the National Weathers Service.
Harty also said the mild temperatures and dry forecast that’s slowly been melting away the Sierra Nevada snowpack — a crucial component of the State Water Project’s supply — is expected to continue for at least the next seven days.
The California Department of Water Resources is planning to conduct a second Phillips Station snow survey of the season Tuesday.
DWR staff is expected to measure depth and water content in the snowpack, a key indicator for water supply, especially during the ongoing severe drought and a return to dry conditions this January, after a stormy December put snow levels at 150 percent of average.
The snow survey is one of many important tools the DWR uses to forecast the amount of water that will melt and run off to reservoirs used to help meet California's water needs.