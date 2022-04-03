Gurdwara Guru Angad Darbar celebrates Vaisakhi with Nagar Kirtan

Kern County’s largest gurdwara, Guru Angad Darbar, held its 18th annual celebration for Vaisakhi on Sunday, sharing prayer, music and lots of food with thousands in a traditional celebration for the occasion.
Dozens of vendors offered food and drinks free of charge as the gurdwara, a Sikh term for a house of worship, opened its doors and welcomed the community for the springtime event that marks a number of important occasions for the religion.
The traditional celebration is part of a Nagar Kirtan tied closely to the tenets of the religion that involve seva and langar, according to Navraj Rai, a local attorney who recalled how much the event has grown since the first one he attended as a sixth-grader, after his family moved to Bakersfield from LA.
Seva is part of the idea that selfless service to one’s community is of the utmost importance, and the langar, or free kitchen, dates back to the religion’s first guru, who provided food to members of the community regardless of their caste, or social station, in the rigid traditional Indian societal construct.
“A lot of the community members, people who have the free time, they’ll go out and buy bulk items, sodas, and lots of food,” Rai said, “so that they can provide to everybody that comes here on this day as a way to give back to the community and say thanks.”
The traditional cuisine from all over India seemed to be the most popular draw, with long lines of people looking to sample the free dosa, which is similar to a crepe, made from chickpea flour, fried and stuffed with lentils, rice and spices. There was a variety of entrees and sweet treats to be shared.
“You get to try a lot of things that are traditional in India,” said Harvinder Bilga, an attendee who said one of her favorite aspects was checking out all the vendors who sell clothing, jewelry and accessories, among other items. “It’s a religious festival, but it’s also a community festival.”
Several who have attended the event in the past noted Sunday’s turnout was the largest they’ve seen yet, which included hordes of people trying to navigate the gurdwara’s grounds practically shoulder-to-shoulder for most of the day during a picturesque spring afternoon.
One of the high points of the celebration was the procession from the temple, which involved the singing of spiritual prayers led by a handful of members, which headed down Stine Road around 1 p.m. in a parade around the block and back to the gurdwara.
“It’s just a really beautiful ode to our home,” said Harveen Kaur, the Kern County and Bakersfield organizer for the Jakara Movement, a statewide grassroots nonprofit that advocates on behalf of Punjabi Sikh Californians.
“And it really does feel like home,” she said, recalling a conversation she had with her grandmother in Punjabi on the way to the event.
“‘Bakersfield has become Punjab now,’” Kaur said, quoting her grandmother, “like we brought Punjab to Bakersfield. And I was like, ‘Heck yeah, we did.’
“Because this is such an awesome town,” she added, “and we’d love to expand and grow more here.”