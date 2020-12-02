Bakersfield four-location gun store Second Amendment Sports has sold to a large, Rancho Cucamonga-based chain at what has been a bumpy time for the nation's firearm retailers.
Turner's Outdoorsman, a 49-year-old company with 29 stores, said Wednesday its purchase of Second Amendment will expand its reach into new regions and allow it to "continue to offer loyal customers the superior products, exceptional value and outstanding customer service that both these brands are known for."
On social media, a mix of approval and displeasure greeted news that Second Amendment's stores on Mohawk Street and Jomani Drive are closed and will reopen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday under the Turner's name.
The local chain was founded in 1993 by Matt and Dana Janes and now has stores in Palm Desert and Tucson, Ariz. It sells shooting range access along with a variety of firearms and ammunition, hunting accessories and fishing gear. Stores also offer firearm training courses.
Second Amendment could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Turner's was founded in 1971 in Long Beach. It carries a similarly wide variety of products as Second Amendment and like many gun stores sponsors sporting events.
The company's president and CEO, Bryan Harris, said in a news release Wednesday that Turner's welcomes the opportunity to serve Second Amendment Sports customers and offer deep product lines and exceptional service.
“We will continue to look for opportunities in new markets to further our expansion inside and outside of California,” he stated.
Turner's nearest store is in Tulare, followed in order by Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Oxnard.
BUMPY TIMES
Gun stores have weathered tough conditions lately despite intense consumer demand.
Local shop owners and workers say firearms and ammunition have been hard to get in meaningful quantities, and in California, increasingly restrictive regulations have prompted some retailers to close or leave the state.
In Tehachapi, Norman Hanson Firearms on West Valley Boulevard recently closed. Its voicemail greeting said plainly the business is moving to Arizona.
Rafael Esqueda, owner of Get a Gun on Patton Way, said the location's last day of business will be Dec. 20. He didn't sell the business, he said, because he's going to keep it up online and eventually move to another state to get away from California firearm sales restrictions.
A bigger problem for stores across the country, he said, is booming demand amid tight supply because of pandemic-related manufacturing slowdowns.
'NEW TOILET PAPER'
He said business was great in March but now suppliers are out of stock, shelves are empty and waiting lists are drying up as shoppers lose hope.
"We're the new toilet paper," he said. "There isn't any to sell."
Cheryl Kline, an employee at Bear Mountain Sports, a gun shop on Di Miller Drive, has watched gun stores close for lack of inventory. Things have been difficult at her store as well.
"We have a few guns and we're getting allocated them but there's no guns, no ammo," she said.
Martin Duenas, a local hunter who works with Kline at the shop, said he doesn't think things will change much at the store now owned by Second Amendment Sports. People will flock to Turner's to see what it sells, he said, himself included.
"And then they're going to go back to their routines," Duenas said.
UNLIKE NATIONALS
Turner's website asserts the company is not like "the national chains" in that it takes an active role in the communities it serves.
"We promote local youth fishing tournaments," it reads, "conduct various hunting and fishing seminars, host the largest hands-on shooting fair in the state, and work closely with organizations such as the NRA (Turner's is America’s #1 NRA retail recruiter), Safari Club International, Ducks Unlimited, California Waterfowl Association and United Anglers to help preserve and protect hunting, shooting and fishing activities in California."
On Tuesday night, the Facebook page of Second Amendment Sports' training division posted that it had received multiple calls and text messages from students with questions and concerns.
The post confirmed the sale to Turner's and emphasized courses are still being offered. It said the new owner is excited to broaden its services by expanding into offering shooting ranges and training.