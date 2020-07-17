Two people were convicted this week by Kern County juries in separate sexual assault cases, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Here are details on each case, provided by the District Attorney’s Office:
Erick Grayson
On Thursday, 44-year-old Erick Grayson was found guilty of rape by force or fear, and additional enhancements of kidnapping during the course of a forcible sex crime. The jury also found Grayson had previously been convicted of two prior serious or violent "strike" offenses.
Grayson raped a female taxi driver on Sept. 20, 2012, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Grayson forced the driver to an empty field where he raped her in the taxi-van. Grayson then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and drove away, taking her wallet and phone, the DA’s Office said.
The case went unsolved for two years until 2014, when DNA from the case was identified as a possible match with Grayson. When compared to the evidence, it was established Grayson committed the crime, the DA’s Office said.
The Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office contributed to the investigation.
Grayson’s sentencing is set for Aug. 13 before Judge Brian McNamara. He faces a sentence of 35 years to life.
Maricela Delgadillo
Maricela Delgadillo, 44, was found guilty Wednesday of all three charges alleging inappropriate sexual acts with a child 14 years or younger. The victim was known to her, the DA’s Office said.
The sexual assaults occurred over a two-year period, beginning in 2017, both at a residence and motel in Kern County. The child reported the abuse to a school counselor, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Delgadillo’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12 before Judge John Somers. She faces a sentence of up to nine years.
