The Guild House reopened with a new look Tuesday after volunteers spent part of the summer painting and redecorating the 1908 landmark to bring it more in line with how the structure might have appeared when it was first built.
The new paint was nothing radical, hostess and Special Events Coordinator Bobby Scrivner said. More noticeable might be the antiques staff added to the decor in time for Tuesday's first serving since the all-volunteer restaurant closed for the summer, as it does every year in mid-June.
"We just decided that there wasn’t any reason to decorate it like current-day decor when the period that it was built in and decorated and lived in — it’s very complementary to the house,” Scrivner said, referring to the former residence at 1905 18th St.
More than 40 customers came through the doors to enjoy lunch Tuesday, which she said is about normal.
Sales proceeds at The Guild House benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.