Guests find 'home' at Brundage Lane Navigation Center for Thanksgiving

There may be a universal truth to Thanksgiving: You just want to feel at home. Home with your family, warts and all. Home with your pets, both fun and feisty. Home with your spouse, even if they annoy you at times. Home, even alone.

Every day, Sasha Rubio says, she wants to cry tears of gratitude for what she has with husband Roy at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, where on Thanksgiving Day, she shared a meal with others who are staying there.

