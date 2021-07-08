Gubernatorial candidate John Cox visits Bakersfield

He brought an 8-foot-tall ball of trash and a plan, he said, to begin "the California turnaround."
Gubernatorial candidate John Cox made a brief stop in Bakersfield on Thursday in his green and red RV emblazoned with the words "Meet the Beast." Cox brought along a huge ball of trash to symbolize, according to a campaign press release, "the mess created by homelessness and the failures of career politicians to fix it."
Cox is one of more than 70 potential candidates who have expressed their intention to run for governor of California should current Gov. Gavin Newsom be rejected in a recall election Sept. 14.
"We've got a recall here," Cox told a group of reporters gathered across the street from Weill Park on Q Street in Bakersfield.
"We've got a chance to change this state," he said.
The first step comes when voters will be asked whether they want to recall Newsom. He will only be removed from office if a majority of voters agree.
Newsom beat Cox in 2018 by a wide margin, but Cox said he's confident voters are ready for change.
If Newsom is recalled, Californians would be asked to choose his replacement from the list of candidates. Newsom could not run as his own replacement.
"We have the highest taxes in California. We have the highest cost of living in California," said Cox, who describes himself as an outsider and a businessman.
"What happened in California?" he asked. "One word: Politics."
The candidate said his priorities include homelessness, housing, law enforcement and energy.
Describing Newsom as a "pretty boy," Cox said Newsom has failed.
"We chose beauty over brains," he said.
The Cox campaign may have chosen Weill Park for its reputation as a place where homeless individuals congregate. But on Thursday, the park appeared to be nearly empty.
But when the big RV pulled up, a man living in a tent down the street from the park approached this reporter.
"I'm tired of these guys running around saying, 'I'm going to do this and I'm going to do that," said Alan Roach, who said he served in the Marines through multiple tours in Afghanistan.
Roach, who is enduring extreme heat and is doing without the most basic human comforts, was clearly skeptical, not of Cox specifically, but of anyone promising to end homelessness.
"Guys like him promise the world, but don't do nothing," he said.
Roach said he is making $30 a day working at a local convenience store cleaning up. He gets a shower every day, and he's thankful for that.
"If my father was alive, he would help me," Roach said. "All the veterans want, all we want is our jobs back."