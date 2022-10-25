Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle stumps at Crystal Palace

Winning California’s gubernatorial election is a Herculean task for a Republican, but candidate and state Sen. Brian Dahle has a plan — capitalize on residents’ discontent with Gov. Gavin Newsom — and so that's what he did Tuesday while stumping for votes in Bakersfield.
With country music blasting in the background, Dahle, R-Redding, shook hands and spoke one-on-one with a group of roughly 30 people at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace as part of his “Get out the vote” tour. He began his campaign tour Monday in Chico and plans to finish Saturday in San Diego.
Voters voiced their unhappiness with Newsom for nearly two hours during Dahle's visit, which was joined by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Bakersfield City Council members Ken Weir, representing Ward 3, and Patty Gray, of Ward 6. Grove and Weir are also up for reelection in November.
“We were the Golden State,” said White Forest Nursery owner Rita White, 66. “We are not the Golden State anymore.”
Dahle painted himself as a populist politician who owns a small farming business and is licensed to drive the tractor-trailer he's been using on this trip. He espoused typical conservative talking points and said Newsom’s industry regulations are hurting middle-class Californians. Undecided voters, independents and unhappy Democrats have attended his rallies and are fed up with Newsom, he said Tuesday.
“I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised (on) Nov. 8 to see that … this race is not more about party,” Dahle added. “It’s about bringing people together to solve problems.”
Dahle said oil permits awaiting Newsom’s approval have hurt Kern County. Kern produces at least 70 percent of the state’s oil, and the local economy heavily relies on the industry.
If Newsom's reasoning behind blocking oil permits includes promoting a clean environment, then he shouldn’t import foreign oil and instead should rely on local production, Dahle said. Labor laws and environmental regulations are weaker in other countries when compared with California, so environmentalists should favor producing oil in California, he added.
Newsom signed dozens of bills last month aimed at curbing oil production, which he said would allow the state to usher in an era of clean energy, in a statement released with the announcement of new legislation. Senate Bill 1137, which created a "setback zone" of 3,200 feet for oil wells, has been particular problematic for the industry.
Dahle also took an opportunity to distance himself from election-deniers. He said elections need to be closely watched to ensure people cast only one ballot.
“I wouldn’t be running if … I thought the election was rigged and there was no way that I could win,” Dahle said. “I’m running for office; I think Joe Biden won (the 2020 election).”
Low voter turnout is the biggest problem facing elections, he continued, and why the focus of his tour urges residents to cast their ballots. The ability to vote is a privilege for Americans, he said.
Grove said Dahle is a person who understands the energy industry.
“I can tell you Democrats are running scared,” she added of Dahle’s campaign.
Dahle told the crowd a one-party rule has existed in California for 25 years, and those unhappy with the status quo should vote for him. High taxes and a high homelessness rate have caused many to leave and others to view the state with disdain, he added.
Many attendees talked about how Newsom’s policies on water, farming and oil have hurt California and that Dahle's policies would reverse that harm.
“(He’s) a true conservative, a patriot,” said Cliff Battenfield, a retired petroleum chemist who had just loaded his car with yard signs supporting Dahle.
Patty Sue Beadle, 85, walked away from Dahle's event happy that he is a Christian who's married with children, and handsome.
“I am a woman. That’s a part of it,” Beadle chuckled while talking about Dahle’s looks and how it will be nice to look at him while he talks.
Natalie Feinberg, an English teacher in the Kern High School District, said she took a personal day off from school to attend the rally. Politicians don’t spend enough time with regular people, she said: It should be average citizens telling elected officials how to govern and not the other way around.
Feinberg, 56, also hoped for more conversation between people with different political views.
“I am tired of the division,” Feinberg said. “Our values are the same across all parties.”
For Kern County voters, Dahle's message seemed to resonate, at least based on the results of the June primary election: Dahle got 34.3 percent of the Kern vote, compared with Newsom's 32.65 percent. However, statewide, Newsom led with 55.9 percent of the vote to Dahle's 17.7 percent.
