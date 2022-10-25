 Skip to main content
Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle stumps at Crystal Palace

Winning California’s gubernatorial election is a Herculean task for a Republican, but candidate and state Sen. Brian Dahle has a plan — capitalize on residents’ discontent with Gov. Gavin Newsom — and so that's what he did Tuesday while stumping for votes in Bakersfield.

With country music blasting in the background, Dahle, R-Redding, shook hands and spoke one-on-one with a group of roughly 30 people at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace as part of his “Get out the vote” tour. He began his campaign tour Monday in Chico and plans to finish Saturday in San Diego.

