Guarantee Shoe Center's shoe drive for the homeless hopes to repeat last year's success

Third-generation Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick calls it his "humble shoe drive."
It may have started out humble, but in its three decades of existence, the annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive has collected more than 91,000 new and gently used pairs of shoes for distribution to families in need at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and beyond.
"It's about self-respect. It lifts people up," Rolnick said of providing a decent pair of shoes to someone who has been doing without.
He's seen it many times. People who don't have shoes, or their shoes are duct-taped together to keep them from falling apart — their spirits are raised by simply placing a good pair of shoes between their feet and the path they are on.
"There's an extra pep in their step," Rolnick said of the transformation that takes place.
At a news conference held Thursday at the downtown store at 21st Street and Chester Avenue, Rolnick, his daughter and store vice president Sarah Rolnick, and longtime friend and marketing consultant Jim Darling were in a celebratory mood as they marked this three-decade milestone.
Darling recalled Rosco first approaching him with the concept of organizing a shoe drive. He said he thought the idea was brilliant.
"We're standing here 30 years later — 91,000 pairs of shoes later," Darling said. "And last year was the biggest year in the history of the shoe drive."
Now the concept may be approaching legend status as the drive approaches 100,000 pairs in total donations — maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe the year after.
The elder Rolnick credited the community, shoe center customers, his vendors and the media, both print and broadcast, for the success of the annual drive.
"Normally, we collect about (2,000) or 3,000 pair from the public and our customers," he said. "Last year, we did over 6,000 pair."
It was enough to fill a semi-trailer.
Last year, Florsheim, a shoe manufacturer founded in 1892, and one of the store's longtime vendors, donated 750 pairs of new women's premium shoes to the drive.
Bakersfield Homeless Center Executive Director Lauren Skidmore, who was also on hand at Thursday's gathering, said the drive goes a long way in helping families recover from sometimes devastating circumstances.
"Our homeless shelter serves women and children, and sometimes women are fleeing some of the most traumatic situations, and they have nothing with them," Skidmore said. "And the last thing they think about is shoes — and that includes their children as well.
"This donation helps us provide for those families that come to our shelter," she said. "It helps us also support other shelters in this community who have women and men. We're able to distribute to them as well."
This year's shoe drive will run through April 10. Usable shoes can be dropped off at Guarantee Shoe Center, or KGET-TV, at 22nd and L streets.
Rummage through your closets for shoes you no longer wear, said Sarah Rolnick. Check that box of unused shoes in your garage or storage unit.
Shoes that are just taking up space may turn out to be a godsend for families that are struggling. All kinds of shoes are needed, including work boots, dress shoes, slippers, children's sneakers, even high-heels for women working or seeking work in professional offices or retail. New socks are welcome, too.
Anyone who donates shoes can get a certificate for $10 off any pair of shoes over $60.