Guarantee Shoe Center to lead Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive

Rosco Rolnick, President of Guarantee Shoe Center, will announce the kickoff of the 29th Annual Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive, benefiting the men, women and children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
According to a news release from the organization, a news conference is scheduled for Friday to announce the initiative. The event will be held at the downtown shoe store, located at 21st Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.
The news release stated that the shoe drive has netted over 85,000 pairs of shoes in the past 28 years.
“If we have an outstanding shoe drive, we can net enough shoes for every man, woman and child that comes through the center in the next 12 months,” said Louis Gill, director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center Director.
The news release said that Galbraith North America will once again donate their services to load and transport the shoes to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Guarantee Shoe Center is locally owned and operated by Rolnick and his daughter Sarah. This year marks its 68th year in business.